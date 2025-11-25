Over Rs1bn released for Hazara varsity’s uplift, says VC

MANSEHRA: The federal government has released Rs1.1 billion for Hazara University’s uplift projects to provide better research and educational facilities to students.

“Our varsity ranks third among Khyber Pakhtunkhwa universities, but owing to research-oriented education, we are quite sure to secure the top position next year,” Vice-Chancellor insisted while speaking at the parents’ day function of a school here on Monday.

The Planning Commission, through the Higher Education Commission, has released Rs1.11 billion for completion of different projects in the varsity, he said.

He claimed that his varsity was going launch a medical college.

Speaking on the occasion, secretary Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Abdul Majid said answer sheets of intermediate and matriculation examinations would be e-marked from next year.

He said initially, on-screen marking would be carried out for physics, English and chemistry subjects.

