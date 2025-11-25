E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Dr Kamal hailed for helping reform health sector

Bureau Report Published November 25, 2025
PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar on Monday paid tribute to the late Dr Syed Mohammad Kamal for his services in the field of healthcare and politics and said that the founder of the Pakistan Doctors Association was still alive in the hearts of the people for his efforts towards reforms in the health sector.

The event was held at the Peshawar Press Club to mark the 13th death anniversary of Dr Kamal.

People’s Doctors Forum chairman Dr Jan Baz Afridi said that the PDA founder’s services for patient welfare would long be remembered.

He said Dr Kamal left behind a strong legacy as from the platform of the PDA, he collaborated with the health department to introduce reforms for the improvement of patient care in the province.

Dr Afridi said that Dr Kamal also rendered sacrifices for advancement of the ideology of PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and introduced democracy among doctors.

He said that Dr Kamal strived to develop rural healthcare services and provide basic services to patients in their native areas.

“Dr Kamal was instrumental in uniting doctors affiliated with all political parties on the platform of PDA to make efforts for their rights and played a vital role in inculcating the sense to perform duties honestly in health professionals,” he said.

The other speakers, including former finance minister Mohammad Humayun Khan, former governor Barrister Masood Kausar, former Peshawar nazim Mohammad Azam Afridi and PPP leaders

Syed Ayub Shah and Dr Khushal Kamal, asked doctors to follow in the footsteps of Dr Kamal.

They said as the PDA president, Dr Kamal strongly opposed strikes by doctors and advocated for dialogue to sort out things instead of denying healthcare to hospital visitors.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

