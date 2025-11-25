E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Special persons seek right to education, better care at hospitals

A Correspondent Published November 25, 2025
SHANGLA: Persons with disabilities (PWDs) at a Khuli Kutchery on Monday demanded realisation of their right to education and subsidised treatment at hospitals.

The session was arranged in Alpuri. Members of the community from the Puran, Alpuri, Bisham and Chakesar tehsils attended the forum.

Women PWDs were also among the attendees who complained about their neglect by the authorities. They said Pakistan Baitul Mal was entitled to provide Rs200,000 for the dowry of a disabled woman’s daughter, but they never received that amount. Women also complained they were promised sewing machines and training about handicraft work, but to no avail.

Hussain Ali, who has a spinal cord injury, said they were being deprived of the right to education. He said over 7,000 people were registered as PWDs in Shangla, but they were deprived of facilities.

Another PWD, Attaullah Khan complained the local governments also ignored them in funds provision.

He sought orders for the forest department to allow them to use timber for construction of houses.

PWD Fawad Ali called for implementing the government’s notification of charging persons with disabilities only half the fees in public sector hospitals.

He also complained about the lack of wheelchair ramps at hospitals, banks and other buildings.

Alpuri assistant commissioner Abdul Qayum Khan promised to address all the issues of PWDs.

They were also promised free treatment and laboratory tests at major hospitals of the district.

The PWDs will also be charged half the fare on the Alpuri-Mingora route.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

