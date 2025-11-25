E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Importance of entrepreneurial skills for women highlighted

A Correspondent Published November 25, 2025
SWABI: Speakers at a function held here the other day called for imparting entrepreneurial skills to women to help them play their due role in the country’s economic progress.

The function was held at the Swabi Press Club.

On the occasion, president of Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fazal Rahim Jadoon said that in view of the current rapidly changing economic situation, it was necessary to develop the skills of women so that they not only strengthened their financial position but also were able to play their due role in the country’s economic development.

He said the chamber had been working for the last two years to provide an employment platform to the women of Swabi so that they could earn their livelihood in a dignified manner.

“We hope that the people here will also cooperate with us and take advantage of the opportunity to enable women to participate in the economic development process,” he said.

Yasmin Yassim, former MPA, said that it was time for women to make their way through higher education.

“The notion that women should be confined to their homes holds no ground. Now the times have changed and women’s contribution to the country’s economy and various other sectors has become critical,” she said.

Another speaker, Prof Bakhtiar said the society should work to ensure that women were not deprived of playing their key role in economic development.

“Now, times have changed and women play a very unique role in education, politics and other fields,” he said.

The other speakers opined that if they continued to ignore women’s role and their genuine contribution in various fields, the country would suffer a great loss in the future.

Meanwhile, the police arrested a thief and recovered ornaments and cash from him.

SHO Swabi police station Saifullah Khan said they arrested Hasibullah alias Hasibe, a resident of Panj Pir area, who had stolen 5.5 tola gold ornaments and Rs635,000 cash from a house.

He said the police recovered stolen gold ornaments and Rs150,000 cash from him.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

