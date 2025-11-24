COMPANY NEWS

BusCaro surpasses 20m bookings

Pakistan-based mobility platform BusCaro has surpassed 20 million bookings, as per a press release. The company’s growth reflects rising demand for reliable daily transport options across the country’s largest urban centres.

Launched to address longstanding gaps in Pakistan’s urban transit ecosystem, BusCaro operates in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi through business-to-business and business-to-business-to-consumer partnerships. It currently serves employees and students from more than 80 corporates, educational, and institutional clients.

Its routes are dedicated to partner organisations and supported by a proprietary technology stack that includes live tracking, operational monitoring, financial oversight, and integrated safety features. Parents and institutional clients cite real-time visibility and route discipline as key factors behind adoption.

The company recently secured an additional $2m in funding, bringing its total to $3.5 million. BusCaro states that it is nearing profitability, with an EBITDA of –2 per cent, several core routes already profitable, and margins improving with rising utilisation. It projects annualised revenue of $8.6m by the end of 2025.

IoBM’s 9th Islamic conference

The 9th International Islamic Conference on Islamic Banking and Finance (ICIBF-2025) was organised by the College of Business Management (CBM), Institute of Business Management (IoBM) at a local hotel in Karachi on Nov 19–20 as per a press release. The event was hosted with Cambridge IFA as conference partner.

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb shared a message for ICIBF saying that the theme reflects the global shift toward technology, sustainability, and ethical excellence. The event gathered over 20 international speaker, more than 50 C-suite executives, and representatives from national and global banking and finance institutions.

Key discussion, including a notable dialogue between Irfan Siddiqui of Meezan Bank and Dr Ishrat Hussain, former State Bank Governor, centred on Islamic fintech, sustainable finance, Shariah harmonization and smart Sukuks.

In his closing remarks, Rector IoBM, Dr Tariq Rahim Soomro, urged collaboration, emphasising that Islamic finance is a moral commitment and a global movement to shape financial systems upholding equity, transparency and shared prosperity.

KE continues battling electricity theft

K-Electric (KE) continues its anti-theft measures through a targeted kunda removal operation across multiple high-loss pockets in Liaquatabad, according to a press release. The drive focused on dismantling hazardous illegal connections that endanger public safety, compromise the city’s power infrastructure, and cause losses to the utility.

KE’s teams carried out coordinated action across the Supermarket, Sarafa Bazar, Batwa Nagar, and Bhandani Colony Blocks 1 and 2, removing nearly 270kg of kunda wires and disconnecting over 150 illegal connections from residential and commercial premises.

The drive is estimated to curb monthly power theft of around 20,000 units, translating to approximately 240,000 units annually. These kundas cause a financial impact exceeding Rs10 million annually.

Metro’s 2025 supplier conference

Metro Pakistan (Pvt) Limited organised its Supplier Conference 2025 at Defence Raya Golf & Country Club, Lahore, as per a press release. The event brought together over 200 of Metro’s top business partners from across the country.

The conference was led by Andriy Tsvykh, CEO of Metro Pakistan, along with members of the senior management team. During the session, the leadership presented Metro’s sCore 2030 strategy focused on sustainable growth, multichannel expansion, and stronger partnerships.

The event concluded on a strong note, emphasizing Metro’s differentiated position in Pakistan’s wholesale landscape, built on shared ambition, long-term value creation, and a deep commitment to collaborative growth.

Aramco opens 50th retail station

Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited, in partnership with Aramco, inaugurated its 50th retail station on Srinagar Highway, Islamabad, as per a press release. The event gathered senior management and industry leaders to celebrate the launch, reflecting the company’s growing commitment to Pakistan’s retail fuel sector.

The new Aramco station also contributes to employment opportunities, local skill development, and economic activity in the surrounding community.

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, November 24th, 2025