AI’s power workers

Sarah Krieger recently got the shiniest gold star at work. One of her tips for using artificial intelligence was featured in a trade publication, which caught the attention of a vice president at her company. The VP proclaimed on LinkedIn that Krieger is an “AI power user.” Right now, there is no higher or more reassuring praise than this. America’s bosses are getting blunt about the reality that AI leads to job cuts. The standard warning goes something like this: If a bot doesn’t replace you, a human who makes better use of AI will. Cue the race to be seen as a power user, which signifies being one of the humans getting the most out of new technology. These are the people cranking up productivity, impressing managers and making the rest of us look like slackers. They get more done, faster, and — this is critical — cultivate reputations for being ahead of the curve.

Latest crypto crash

On January 3, it will have been 17 years since Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous founder of Bitcoin, first unveiled the cryptocurrency. In recent years, the crypto industry has gone from an object of mockery in mainstream finance and the target of outright hostility from regulators to being broadly accepted, even encouraged. Banks and asset managers are launching products, and the latest cast of American regulators are crypto enthusiasts. In October, Bitcoin’s market value peaked at $2.5tr. Strange as it may seem, that victory now poses a problem for crypto. For a speculative asset, the absence of a fresh bullish narrative to justify further price rises is a challenge. Prices have begun to tumble; bitcoin has dropped from an all-time high of around $126,000 in October to nearer $93,000 today. The ripple effects of the dip will be felt far beyond crypto, with the slump possibly spreading across financial markets.

(Adapted from “Crypto Got Everything It Wanted. Now It’s Sinking,” published on November 18, 2025, by The Economist)

Nike’s comeback

Nike CEO Elliott Hill is trying to regain the company’s lead in the innovation race, and its chunkiest running shoe ever might be the model for getting there, he said. With more than two inches of stack height, the $230 Vomero Premium is now the tallest running sneaker you can buy since it landed on store shelves last month. But it is how the ubercushioned shoe was developed — in about eight months, instead of the typical 18 — that Hill wants to replicate across the sneaker giant. “It’s an opportunity for us to get faster,” said Hill, a Nike veteran plucked out of retirement by company co-founder Phil Knight just over a year ago to lead the sneaker company’s turnaround. Gaining speed is critical to Nike’s comeback. For a company that built its brand around running more than half a century ago, Nike has lost considerable ground to upstart rivals such as On and Hoka in recent years while relying too heavily on its Air Jordan franchise and other classics.

(Adapted from “Can The Tallest Running Show Out There Chart Path For Nike’s Comeback?” by Inti Pacheco, published on November 10, 2025, by the Wall Street Journal)

Chatbot therapy

“Cold steel pressed against a mind that’s already made peace? That’s [sic] not fear. That’s clarity.” According to a lawsuit filed against OpenAI on November 6, that is what ChatGPT told Zane Shamblin, a 23-year-old American, shortly before he shot himself dead. Seven lawsuits filed against OpenAI on the same day, allege that its chatbot, ChatGPT, drove its users into delusional states. In several cases, those are alleged to have resulted in suicide. According to an official blog post, OpenAI reckons around 0.15pc of ChatGPT’s users in a given week have conversations that hint at plans for suicide. All this is a stark illustration of the high stakes for what could be a revolution in mental-health care. Despite the sorts of disasters alleged in the OpenAI lawsuits, some experts think that — provided they can be made safe — modern chatbots could be cheap, scalable and tireless mental health therapists.

(Adapted from “Millions Are Turning To AI For Therapy,” by The Economist, published on November 11, 2025)

