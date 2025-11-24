Verstappen wins big in Vegas with McLarens disqualified

LAS VEGAS: Formula One world champion Max Verstappen produced a masterful drive to win the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday and his title hopes were boosted further with the McLarens of championship leader Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri both being disqualified.

Norris finished the race in second with Piastri fourth but the skid blocks on both cars were found after the race to be less than the minimum depth.

The disqualifications mean that with two race weekends remaining, four-time defending champion Verstappen is now level on points with Piastri in the title race, just 24 points behind Norris.

But Verstappen’s chances of a fifth successive title will depend on another spectacular slip-up from Norris or his McLaren team.

With a maximum of 58 points available in the final two grands prix, the Briton just needs to score two more points than each of his rivals in next weekend’s penultimate weekend in Qatar, which includes a sprint, to secure his first title.

Verstappen dominated in Vegas from the moment he pounced on a slip by pole-sitter Norris on the first turn of Sin City’s street circuit to grab the lead.

Thereafter he controlled the race to claim the 69th Grand Prix win of his career, finishing more than 20 seconds clear.

The Dutchman said Red Bull’s tyre strategy had laid the foundation for the win.

“Normally the race is always a tough one for us. We are not normally that great on tyres but today it seemed like we were more in control and I could push a little bit more,” he said.

“We had a lot more pace and I could stay out a little bit longer and split the race in half and that definitely helped a lot.

“The car was working pretty well, much more to my liking and at the end it was quite a decent lap. Every lap I was just feeling comfortable and not taking too much out of the tyre.”

Mercedes’ George Russell finished third on the track but was upgraded to second with his team-mate Kimi Antonelli, who finished in fifth, moving up to third.

After the drama of Friday’s qualifying, when heavy rain made for a treacherous surface that Verstappen likened to driving on ice, Saturday’s 50-lap race under the glittering lights of Las Vegas got under way in cool, dry conditions.

Norris, who had arrived in Vegas fresh from back-to-back wins in Mexico and Sao Paulo, attempted an aggressive move to block Verstappen right from the start.

The move backfired and Norris ran off the track and allowed Verstappen to grab first place. Norris dropped back to third after he was passed by Russell into second.

“I made the mistake into turn one,” Norris said.

“You know you’ve got to be punchy into turn one, but I was just a bit too punchy and that cost me.”

Piastri, who began in fifth place on the grid, was also ruing a challenging start which saw him bump wheels with RB’s Liam Lawson.

The Australian had been desperately looking to make up ground in Vegas after surrendering a 34-point advantage in the drivers championship since his victory at the Dutch Grand Prix in August.

But the 24-year-old from Melbourne acknowledged that his hopes of catching Norris had taken a blow after Saturday’s race.

“It would be nice to get some good results to finish the year but the championship picture is what it is,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025