Fawad stars with fifty as Pakistan beat Hong Kong in Over-40s T20

KARACHI: Pakistan notched their second straight win of the Over-40s T20 World Cup, defeating Hong Kong by 57 runs at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, Pakistan piled up 192-4 with vice-captain Fawad Alam smashing 56 off 28 balls and Tariq Mahmood adding 46. Hong Kong replied with 135-6. Mohammad Suleman took 3-35 while Zulfiqar Babar claimed 2-16. Fawad was named Player of the Match.

At Southend Club, UAE beat West Indies by five wickets thanks to Malik Qamar Abbas’s unbeaten 100 off 57 balls — the tournament’s first century. West Indies had made 139-5.

Rest of Gulf downed Zimbabwe by four wickets at Karachi Gymkhana, chasing 107 with three overs to spare.

In another fixture at the National Bank Stadium, USA chased Sri Lanka’s 173-8 to win by five wickets, with Suneth Sampath and Anwar Ahmad scoring half centuries.

South Africa produced the day’s most convincing result, thrashing Canada by 10 wickets at Karachi Gymkhana after dismissing them for 64. Nathaniel Howard bagged five wickets.

Australia wrapped up a 43-run win over Rest of the World at Southend Club, defending 151-7 to bowl out their opponents for 108.

