Sindh swimmers dominate at national age group championships

ISLAMABAD: Swimm­ers from Sindh province put in a commanding performance at the 29th Natio­nal Age Group Swimming Championship, claiming the best swimmer awards in three out of four boys’ categories as the event concluded here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Sunday.

Mohammad Rafi (U-12), Ali Usman (U-14) and Syed Azlan Sohail (U-16) were all crowned best swimmers in their respective age groups.

The sole exception was in the U-10 category, where Punjab’s Mohammad Aban Kashif took the honour after winning five gold medals.

The competition saw several new national records set. In the boys’ U-16 event, Azlan from Sindh set a new record in the 200m Indivi­dual medley with a time of 2:13.82 on his way to being named best swimmer.

Other record-breaking performances came from Zayyan Ali Khan of Punjab in the U-10 50m backstroke (38.10 seconds), and a Pun­jab team in the U-10 4x50m freestyle relay (2:19.02).

Sindh’s swimmer dominated the U-12 category with Mustafa Maqbool winning two gold medals (200m breaststroke and freestyle) while Rafi also bagged a gold in 50 meter free style.

In the concurrently held 24th National Age Group Championship for girls, Zoya Omair Hafiz from Sindh set a new national record in the U-12 200m Individual Medley, clocking 2:51.78.

The championship also saw strong team performances in the relays, with teams from Sindh and Punjab trading victories across the various age groups.

