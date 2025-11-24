Veteran duo Asif and Asjad win IBSF team World Cup title for Pakistan

MUSCAT: Pakistan’s cue masters, the veteran duo of Mohammad Asif and Asjad Iqbal, etched their names in history by clinching the IBSF Team World Cup title in a thrilling final against Hong Kong in Muscat on Sunday.

The showdown began with Hong Kong’s Chau Hon Man taking on Asjad.

Man displayed formidable long potting, dominating the first frame. He capitalised on an early opening from Asjad — who recently reached the final of the individual event — to meticulously construct a decisive break of 85, sealing the frame 94-0 and putting Pakistan on the back foot.

Needing a response, the 43-year-old Asif stepped up against Nansen Wan in the second frame.

What ensued was a cagey affair, with both players tentative and avoiding easy openings.

Wan managed to build a 17-point lead, but fortune turned when he fouled while playing a safety shot using the rest. The seasoned Asif pounced on the opportunity, masterfully building a sublime break of 82 to claim the frame 95-17 and level the match.

The pivotal third frame, a doubles contest, was another tight battle.

Asif initially struggled, conceding 12 points from three consecutive fouls. Although Hong Kong established a commanding 75-point lead through breaks of 31 and 37 from Wan, the Pakistani pair fought back.

However, after Asif added 24 points and with the deficit too large, Pakistan conceded the frame 84-41, handing the lead back to Hong Kong.

With their backs against the wall, Pakistan sent their most successful cueist, Asif, to face Wan in the fourth frame.

Wan started strong, extending his lead to 36 points before missing a tricky shot. Under immense pressure, Asif produced a moment of pure brilliance.

He executed a perfect century clearance, potting the final black to win the frame 100-36 and send the final into a nail-biting decider.

The title now rested on the decisive frame between Paki­stan’s former national champion, Asjad, and the youngster, Wan.

After a brief safety exchange, Asjad seized his opening. With the championship in sight, the Pakistani cueist, who had missed chances earlier, showed immense composure.

The 34-year-old Asjad confidently and carefully crafted a magnificent century break of 104, securing the title before missing an inconsequential yellow ball.

Amidst roaring applause from the crowd, the victorious Pakistani duo shook hands with their opponents, embracing the praise after a well-earned and memorable victory.

The path to the title saw the Pakistani duo deliver a series of commanding performances.

On Saturday, they secured a convincing 3-1 victory over arch-rivals India in the semi-final, a win that was preceded by a dominant 3-0 win against Qatar in the quarter-finals.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025