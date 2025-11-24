E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Eze’s derby hat-trick sends Arsenal six points clear

Agencies Published November 24, 2025
LONDON: Eberechi Eze scored a majestic hat-trick for Arsenal as they trounced north London rivals Tottenham Hots­pur 4-1 to open up a commanding six-point lead at the top of the Premier League on Sunday.

For 36 minutes the North Lon­don derby was a cagey contest with Tottenham managing to frustrate Mikel Arteta’s side, but the hosts struck three times in 10 minutes either side of halftime.

Leandro Trossard broke the deadlock from close range bef­ore Eze, the player Arsenal snat­ched from Tottenham in a summer transfer tussle, rifled in Arsenal’s second after 41 minutes.

The second half was only seconds old when Eze again found space on the edge of the area to dispatch another shot inside the post and put his side in complete control.

Tottenham got a lifeline out of the blue in stunning fashion in the 55th minute when Richar­lison lobbed Arsenal keeper David Raya from near the centre circle.

The visitors were more of a threat in the second half but Arsenal never really looked troubled and Eze completed his hat-trick in the 76th minute with another clinical finish.

Arsenal, unbeaten in nine league games, have 29 points from 12 games, with second-placed Chelsea on 23. Totten­ham’s first away league defeat of the season left them ninth on 18 points.

Earlier on Sunday, striker Morgan Rogers netted a double as Aston Villa fought back from a halftime deficit to beat Leeds United 2-1 away at Elland Road and move into the Premier League top four.

Defeat means Leeds remain in the bottom three, having lost five of their last six league games.

On Saturday, Pep Guardiola was left fuming after Newcastle United dented Manchester City’s Premier League title challenge with a controversial 2-1 victory at St James’ Park.

City trailed to Harvey Barnes’ second-half ope­ner before Ruben Dias equalised.

Moments after Dias levelled, Barnes bagged Newcastle’s contentious second goal, which was allowed to stand after a lengthy VAR check for a potential offside against Bruno Guimaraes.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025

