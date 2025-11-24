Perils of overuse

THE theme for this year’s World Antimicrobial Awareness Week, which ends today, is “Act now: protect our present, secure our future”. The WHO estimates that roughly one in six laboratory-confirmed bacterial infections is resistant to available antibiotics, with some of the highest resistance rates reported from South Asia. Globally, drug-resistant infections are linked to more than a million deaths annually, while the development of new antibiotics is unable to keep pace with rising resistance.

The situation hits home. Between 2000 and 2015, antibiotic consumption in Pakistan rose by around 65pc, making the country one of the world’s highest consumers. Hospital audits suggest that over half of antibiotic prescriptions are irrational or inappropriate, and in some specialties misuse has approached 70pc. Outside hospitals, things are worse: studies indicate that many pharmacies and medical stores continue to sell antibiotics without a doctor’s prescription, despite laws prohibiting such sales. Research has found high levels of self-medication even among healthcare students, while surveys of parents show persistent misconceptions — for instance, believing antibiotics prevent common colds or stopping treatment as soon as symptoms ease. Such misuse is eroding the effectiveness of life-saving drugs. Resistant bacteria are now detected not only in ICUs but in rivers and food chains, underscoring how human, animal and environmental health are intertwined. For poorer households, prolonged illness, repeat courses of costly second-line drugs and lost income can be financially devastating. At the same time, newer targeted antibiotics remain out of reach for many patients in low- and middle-income countries; one analysis found that in severe drug-resistant infections, fewer than 7pc of patients received the medicines they needed. Overuse and lack of access thus feed the same crisis.

On paper, Pakistan has acted: a National Action Plan on antimicrobial resistance was adopted in 2017, covering the period up to 2022, and work is underway on a second phase framed around the ‘One Health’ approach. Yet independent reviews highlight underfunding, weak surveillance, limited laboratory capacity and slow progress in turning policy into practice. Awareness studies from some regions still show worrying gaps in public knowledge and behaviour. The state must realise that antimicrobial resistance is a central development threat. Countering it requires enforcing prescription-only sales of antibiotics and cracking down on non-prescription dispensing and aggressive pharmaceutical marketing. All hospitals, public and private, need funded teams to oversee antibiotic use and infection control. Primary care needs rapid, affordable diagnostics so doctors are not compelled to prescribe ‘just in case’, while regulators must curb routine antibiotic use in poultry and livestock. Finally, sustained public education campaigns are essential to drive home a simple message: every unnecessary antibiotic taken today steals treatment options from tomorrow’s patients.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025