Lahore gasping for breath once again

AS I stood on the roof of my house in Lahore recently, I could see nothing but a thick, grey curtain of smog hanging over the city. The Air Quality Index (AQI) had climbed beyond 250 — a level the world classifies as ‘very unhealthy’. In that suffocating haze, one phrase echoed in my mind: “I cannot breathe”. These words that were once linked to George Floyd’s tragic death in the United States, now capture the daily reality of millions of Pakistanis who inhale poison every day with every breath. Even if their protest remains silent, there is no doubt that they continue to feel suffocated under the toxic sky.

The right to clean air that is implicitly guaranteed under Articles 9 and 9A of the Constitution of Pakistan as part of the right to life and dignity has become nothing but a hollow promise.

Having said that, while the government must enforce environmental laws and regulate industries, the persisting crisis also reflects the nation’s collective negligence. People burn garbage openly, use outdated vehicles, and stay indifferent to the pollution they themselves produce in their homes and on the streets.

Clean air cannot be delivered solely through policy; it requires shared responsibility. Citizens, communities and educational institutions must step forward — plant trees, discourage crop burning, reduce fuel emissions, and create awareness. Environmental preservation should become a civic duty, not just a slogan.

The fight for clean air is not merely environmental. it is also constitutional and moral. The smog that surrounds us is more than pollution — it is a symbol of our apathy. Unless both the state and society treat clean air as a matter of life and death, we will continue to gasp — unseen, unheard and unprotected.

Noorain Waheed

Lahore

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025