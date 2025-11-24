E-Paper | March 01, 2026

From the Newspaper Published November 24, 2025
PAKISTAN has often been cited as being a small contributor to global warming. A reasonable estimate puts this contribution at just one per cent. However, the alarming part is the impact global warming has had on human health in Pakistan. Based on the statistics of the Global Climate Risk Index, Pakistan happens to be the fifth most vulnerable country with respect to climate change. The city of Lahore often gets ranked among the most polluted cities on the globe by monitoring platforms, like IQAir.

Amidst all the distressing news that make the rounds every few days, there have been reports of the government resorting to the use of anti-smog guns to curtail air pollution in Lahore. The cultural capital is prone to smog and the government claims to be using anti-smog guns to minimise the risks associated with hazardous air pollution. Trucks with mounted devices are used to spray fine mists of water. The practice is said to help settle dust and airborne particles.

Lahore, often dubbed as the City of Gardens, has undergone rapid urbanisation, which, accompanied by a population boom, has led to the shrinking of green spaces. The result is that the main feature of winters in Punjab is now a toxic grey sky.

Samir Ayub
Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025

