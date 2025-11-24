E-Paper | March 01, 2026

No lessons learnt

CITIES across the province of Punjab are once again affected by oppressive haze. Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala have seen extremely high Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, making them some of the most polluted cities globally. Despite ongoing warnings from environmental experts, the government’s actions remain restricted to temporary closures of schools and offices. These measures do little to address the root issue.

The origins of smog are well understood: agricultural burning, uncontrolled industrial emissions, aging automobiles, and a lack of urban vegetation. However, what is missing is consistent enforcement of environmental regulations and long-term planning. Pakistan urgently needs stricter emission control, better public transport, and incentives for using clean energy. Additionally, awareness campaigns must educate citizens about how individual practices, such as waste burning and due vehicle maintenance, contribute to the crisis.

Punjab chokes again, but we have not learnt any lesson through all these years. Smog is a public health emergency that affects millions of people. It is not merely a seasonal annoyance. Instead of treating it as an annual occurrence, the provincial authorities should approach it as a national priority. We cannot expect to breathe clean air ever again till we take the required actions consistently on a long-term basis.

Khadeejah Farooq
Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025

