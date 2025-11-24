Containing rabies

ACCORDING to the World Health Organisation (WHO), rabies is still endemic in Asia, and Pakistan continues to report worrying levels. In Sindh alone, more than 300,000 dog-bite instances were reported in 2024, with at least 15 fatalities, while Karachi had over 50,000.

In the first two months of the current year, Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) registered 5,795 instances compared to 3,169 in the corresponding period of 2024. By mid-2024, more than 26,000 dog-bite cases were registered in Karachi, with many deaths. Experts believe that the real numbers are likely to be higher as many cases go unreported.

Pakistan imports approximately two million doses of rabies vaccine per year, although supply remains inadequate in many hospitals. This year, the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) in Karachi successfully released the country’s first locally made rabies vaccine, the DOW RAB, with over 30,000 doses delivered, and manufacturing set to gather further pace soon. However, significant obstacles remain: the uncontrolled growth of stray dogs, limited vaccine supply, low public awareness, and the lack of an effective countrywide immunisation programme.

Rabies is totally preventable, but it requires a collaborative approach and effort. Governments must ensure vaccine availability in all medical facilities, proper record-keeping of dog-bite incidents, and effective national vaccination and awareness programmes. Children should be taught to act safely around animals, and families must understand the significance of immediately cleansing wounds and seeking medical assistance after a bite. Health experts should advise communities on vaccine access and treatment alternatives.

If we all act together, Pakistan can still control this lethal but preventable condition.

Dr Pavan Arjan Meghwar

Islamkot

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025