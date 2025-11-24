E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Internet suspension

From the Newspaper Published November 24, 2025
THE government has suspended 3G/4G internet services across Balochistan due to security concerns. Unfortunately, this is not the first time such a measure has been taken. People throughout the province have faced such disruption multiple times this year.

Undoubtedly, this frequent suspension of internet services amounts to a violation of human rights. The freedom of speech, which is considered a fundamental right, is repeatedly restricted, depriving the masses of essential access to communi- cation and information.

Moreover, suspending internet services in the name of security reflects the inefficiency of law-enforcement agencies that are apparently unable to ensure safety without resorting to such extreme measures. The fact is that such decisions only create fear within society, and make the business community suffer significant losses. Additionally, relying on internet shutdowns is the easiest — and least effective — method for any government to claim it is maintaining security.

It would be far better if the government ensured safety without compromising the fundamental rights of the people. The government must reconsider the decision, and avoid taking any such action in the future to truly serve and protect people.

Prof Faheem Akhtar Gajani
Sohbatpur

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025

