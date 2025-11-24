The Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area in Karachi is in a sad state of neglect and despair. Broken and potholed roads, choked sewerage lines, and a growing population of stray dogs are now the actual face of DHA. Instead of working on these crucial issues, the DHA seems more interested in keeping all its focus on Phase VIII while neglecting all the remaining phases completely.

Khayaban-i-Ittehad is one such story of neglect. Khayaban-i-Seher, Khayaban-i-Rahat, Khayaban-i-Muhafiz, 26th Street and many other roads are in a bad shape. The patchwork by the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) is extremely substandard. The roads that were built after the completion of the much-hyped stormwater drains, were of extremely poor quality. As for stray dogs, they have forced people to stop going out for their morning and evening walks. What the DHA badly needs is a team of qualified town planners and engineers.

Arsalan Faruqi

Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025