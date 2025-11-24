E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Woman ‘dies by suicide’ in Memon Goth flat

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 24, 2025
KARACHI: A 22-year-old woman was found shot dead in her apartment within the jurisdiction of the Memon Goth police station, officials said on Sunday.

The area police said initial evidence suggested that she took her own life by shooting herself from her father’s pistol.

Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed said the body of the victim, identified as Samreen, was brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre on Saturday night. She sustained a single bullet wound in the head.

She said that all samples had been collected for serology and DNA testing following a post-mortem examination.

The police were investigating the matter from all angles.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old woman died in a gas explosion in her Korangi home.

The police surgeon identified the victim as Anila and said that she was brought to the Civil Hospital Karachi with 100pc burnt. She passed away in the early hours of Sunday.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025

