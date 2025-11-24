SAU entry test attracts over 5,000 candidates

HYDRABAD: The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, on Sunday held an entry test for undergraduate degree programmes for 2025–26 academic year and attracted impressive 5,707 candidates, including 905 female students, across examination centres established in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Umerkot and Quetta.

An SAU announcement said that Hyderabad centre recorded the highest participation where 4,247 candidates, including 741 girls, appeared for the test in Public School Latifabad.

Simultaneously, the test was held in IBA Public School Sukkur, Govern­ment Degree College Umerkot and Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Manage­ment Sciences Quetta. Umerkot hosted 560 male and 66 female candidates; Sukkur received 640 male and 96 female candidates; while Quetta accommodated 96 male and two female candidates.

It said that the test consisted of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs) to be completed in 100 minutes. For smooth conduct of the test in Hyderabad, 62 blocks were created, including 11 girls-only, 49 pre-medical, 12 pre-engineering and one combined block.

For the upcoming academic session, 1,785 seats were earmarked for the main campus, 318 for the Umerkot campus, and 220 for Khairpur College of Agricultural and Manag­ement Sciences.

Stringent measures like walk-through gates, police deployment and SAU’s internal security teams, to ensure a secure environment, were implemented across all four centers. Acting VC Prof Dr Altaf Ali Siyal visited the Hyderabad center, reviewed arrangements, and interacted with candidates for their feedback.

He said that a large turnout reflected students’ growing confidence in modern academic programmes. He added that the SAU was introducing integrated deg­ree programmes alig­ned with advanced agricultural sciences, emerging technologies and evolving market demands to help graduates compete both locally and globally.

