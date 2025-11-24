Bail pleas of five rejected

KARACHI: A sessions court has dismissed bail pleas of five men accused of “attacking” a law enforcement agency during a raid on “non-custom” goods stored in warehouses in the Tariq Road area.

A case was filed against 10 men at Fer­ozabad police station on the complaint of custom official Ali Hussain.

According to the FIR, the complainant stated that, acting on a tip-off, the customs team found out that some warehouses and malls in the Tariq Road area had stored “non-customs-paid” clothing bundles.

He added that when the customs team raided the warehouses, they seized the goods.

