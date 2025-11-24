Four die in Swabi motorway crash

SWABI: Four persons of a family, including two women, were killed and seven others injured in an accident on the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway here on Sunday, rescue officials said.

They said a van carrying 11 members of a family collided with a truck on a bridge on the Indus River in Hund area. He said the family was going from Peshawar to Islamabad.

As a result of the collision, four persons, including two women, died on the spot and seven others were critically injured.

The deceased and the injured were taken to Bacha Khan Teaching Hospital, Shahmansoor, by the people before arrival of the rescue teams.

A spokesperson for hospital said majority of the injured had head and shoulder injuries.

The deceased were identified as Arsalan Kha, Aamir Khan, Wajiha and Eman. The injured were Junaid Khan, Muskaan, Nasreen, Hamdan, Barira, Farishta and Zamal.

