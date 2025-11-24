E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Orakzai jirga demands resolution of issues

Our Correspondent Published November 24, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KOHAT: A peace jirga held in the upper sub-division of Orakzai district has demanded of the administration to address security challenges in the area.

The district administration pledged that steps would be taken to ensure complete return of normalcy to the region. The elders asked for addressing current law-and-order situations, administrative challenges, security concerns, inter-tribal harmony and regional development.

The jirga held the other day saw the participation of elders from all seven tribal communities of the upper sub-division Ali Khel, Mamuzai, Malakhel, Aakhel, Rabiakhel, Dara Dar Mamuzai and Bulandkhel.

The jirga was presided over by deputy commissioner Muhammad Irfanuddin. Speaking on the occasion, MPA Aurangzeb said that maintaining peace, improving public services and promoting development would remain top priorities.

The tribal elders urged the administration to take practical steps for resolution of issues facing the locals.

The elders pledged full cooperation with the administration to advance peace and regional development.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Dawn News English
Subscribe