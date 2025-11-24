Orakzai jirga demands resolution of issues

KOHAT: A peace jirga held in the upper sub-division of Orakzai district has demanded of the administration to address security challenges in the area.

The district administration pledged that steps would be taken to ensure complete return of normalcy to the region. The elders asked for addressing current law-and-order situations, administrative challenges, security concerns, inter-tribal harmony and regional development.

The jirga held the other day saw the participation of elders from all seven tribal communities of the upper sub-division Ali Khel, Mamuzai, Malakhel, Aakhel, Rabiakhel, Dara Dar Mamuzai and Bulandkhel.

The jirga was presided over by deputy commissioner Muhammad Irfanuddin. Speaking on the occasion, MPA Aurangzeb said that maintaining peace, improving public services and promoting development would remain top priorities.

The tribal elders urged the administration to take practical steps for resolution of issues facing the locals.

The elders pledged full cooperation with the administration to advance peace and regional development.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025