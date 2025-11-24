E-Paper | March 01, 2026

MPA urges lawyers to rise against constitutional tweaks

Our Correspondent Published November 24, 2025
MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MPA Munir Hussain Lughmani on Sunday urged the legal fraternity to rise against the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

“Both the 26th and 27th amendments are a blatant attack on the Constitution, violating its basic structure and spirit, granting lifelong immunity to individuals in power in breach of principles of Islamic Shariah and human fundamental rights,” he told a presser here.

He said establishment of the Federal Constitutional Court appeared to be a ploy to stack the judiciary with like-minded judges.

“The threat of transfers to high court judges is a clear attempt to influence their decisions, undermining judicial independence,” Mr Lughmani said.

He regretted that democratically elected Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was being denied meetings with his party leader despite court orders.

“Bar associations, including provincial bar councils and Pakistan Bar Council, should challenge these unconstitutional amendments,” he said.

He said it’s imperative for political parties, especially those that were signatories to the 1973 Constitution like Pakistan Peoples Party, to prioritise the Constitution’s sanctity over party politics and personal agendas.

WORK ON SCHOOL OPENS: The district administration and Water and Power Development Authority on Sunday performed the groundbreaking of a primary school and boundary wall of the residential colony built for the families displaced by the Dasu hydropower project in Upper Kohistan.

Assistant commissioner Khaib Gul, accompanied by Wapda officials performed the groundbreaking of the school being built under the Local Area Development project in Chuchang colony.

“Construction of the school and boundary wall of the colony had been delayed for the last two years owing to locals creating hurdles, but now the issue is amicably settled,” Upper Kohistan deputy commissioner Tariq Ali Khan said.

He said more schools and health facilities would be constructed for the families displaced by the Dasu hydropower project in light of the agreement reached between them and the district administration.

Separately, a large quantity of wooden logs dumped at a government godown was reduced to ashes after a blaze broke out there.

Rescue 1122 fire tenders and personnel rushed to the Ogra-Matial godown located on the outskirts of Mansehra city and put out the fire.

The cause of the fire couldn’t be ascertained.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025

Editorial

Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
