MPA urges lawyers to rise against constitutional tweaks

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MPA Munir Hussain Lughmani on Sunday urged the legal fraternity to rise against the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

“Both the 26th and 27th amendments are a blatant attack on the Constitution, violating its basic structure and spirit, granting lifelong immunity to individuals in power in breach of principles of Islamic Shariah and human fundamental rights,” he told a presser here.

He said establishment of the Federal Constitutional Court appeared to be a ploy to stack the judiciary with like-minded judges.

“The threat of transfers to high court judges is a clear attempt to influence their decisions, undermining judicial independence,” Mr Lughmani said.

He regretted that democratically elected Chief Minister Sohail Afridi was being denied meetings with his party leader despite court orders.

“Bar associations, including provincial bar councils and Pakistan Bar Council, should challenge these unconstitutional amendments,” he said.

He said it’s imperative for political parties, especially those that were signatories to the 1973 Constitution like Pakistan Peoples Party, to prioritise the Constitution’s sanctity over party politics and personal agendas.

WORK ON SCHOOL OPENS: The district administration and Water and Power Development Authority on Sunday performed the groundbreaking of a primary school and boundary wall of the residential colony built for the families displaced by the Dasu hydropower project in Upper Kohistan.

Assistant commissioner Khaib Gul, accompanied by Wapda officials performed the groundbreaking of the school being built under the Local Area Development project in Chuchang colony.

“Construction of the school and boundary wall of the colony had been delayed for the last two years owing to locals creating hurdles, but now the issue is amicably settled,” Upper Kohistan deputy commissioner Tariq Ali Khan said.

He said more schools and health facilities would be constructed for the families displaced by the Dasu hydropower project in light of the agreement reached between them and the district administration.

Separately, a large quantity of wooden logs dumped at a government godown was reduced to ashes after a blaze broke out there.

Rescue 1122 fire tenders and personnel rushed to the Ogra-Matial godown located on the outskirts of Mansehra city and put out the fire.

The cause of the fire couldn’t be ascertained.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025