Nursing college’s admin block evacuated from illegal occupants

BAJAUR: The district administration on Sunday said it ended the four-year illegal occupation of the Bajaur nursing college’s administration block by successfully evicting the health department workers who had occupied it unlawfully.

The district administration in a successful action got evacuated the administration block of Bajaur Nursing College near the district headquarters hospital Khar from those who had occupied it illegally for the past four years,” said a statement from the deputy commissioner office.

According to the statement the action was taken on the directives of deputy commissioner Shahid Ali Khan, led by Khar sub-divisional assistant commissioner Dr Sadiq Ali.

It added that officials, accompanied by police personnel, first unlocked the locks of the building and then properly evacuated all the occupants and their belongings.

Established in 2006, it is yet to be made functional

The statement though didn’t mention those who had occupied the administration block of the long awaited Bajaur nursing college, had yet to make it functional despite being established in 2006.

However, sources in the local health department told Dawn on Sunday that a group of non-local health workers serving at the district headquarters hospital Khar had been residing in the administration block of the non functional nursing college for the past couple of years due to lack of official accommodation facilities.

TELE-CLINIC CAMP: Over 250 people suffering from various psychological and mental disorders in the militancy-hit areas were examined and given free medication at a free mental health tele-cliniccamp held in Bajaur on Sunday.

The session, the first of its kind in Bajaur to provide free treatment and medicines to people suffering from mental and psychological disorders in militancy-hit areas, was jointly arranged by Horizon organisation, Ibadat Hospital Peshawar and Community Volunteer Network Bajaur, said a statement.

The statement issued by Community Volunteer Network Bajaur stated that over 250 patients, both male and female, were consulted, treated and provided free medication in the session aimed at providing accessible, free-of-cost mental healthcare services to individuals affected by the crisis in Bajaur, facing economic hardship.

In this virtual session, a comprehensive strategy aimed at delivering complete medical support to those experiencing mental health crises was conducted by notable psychologist Prof Khalid Mufti and his team,” the statement added.

“I believe that mental health is paramount to every individual’s well-being, especially for those impacted by recent crises in Bajaur and such sessions are vital to ensure treatment for those suffering from various mental illnesses,” the statement quoted Khalid Mufti as saying.

The statement further said such virtual sessions would be arranged every Sunday so that maximum people could avail free treatment and medicines.

ETS TEST: A special written test under Educational Testing Service (ETS) for several teaching posts for the candidates of Lowi Mamund and War Mamund tehsils, who had missed the same earlier due to the anti-militant operation on Sunday.

According to a statement from the deputy commissioner’s office, scores of applicants/candidates from different areas of both Lowi and War Mamund tehsils participated in the test specially arranged for them at the ETA centre, Malakand University.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025