Charges against irrigation division termed baseless

CHITRAL: Jamiat Ulama-i-Islam (F) local leader Fazlur Rehman has rejected the baseless allegations spread regarding the recent tendering process in the Chitral Irrigation Division, saying that the department has made decisions with complete transparency, honesty and in accordance with government regulations, which is a commendable job.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday flanked by the district president of Qaumi Watan Party, Chitral, Shujaur Rehman, he said that the pressure, baseless propaganda and false allegations by the Contractors Association Chitral were actually a failed attempt to hide the irregularities they have been committing for the past several years through conspiracy and coercion, which led to the failure of development projects.

He said that when the Chitral Irrigation Department ensured transparency and processed the bids as per rules strictly, but the contractor mafia was bent upon defaming the institution and this behavior was affront to the people of Chitral, an obstacle in the path of development and an open conspiracy against institutional transparency.

He expressed his supports for good governance and justice and appreciated the positive attitude of the PTI’s elected member of the provincial assembly including MPA Fatehul Mulk Ali Nasir, who supported the transparency of the institution, urging him to abort the attempts of the corruption mafia aimed at derailing the tendering processes.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025