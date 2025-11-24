E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Charges against irrigation division termed baseless

A Correspondent Published November 24, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

CHITRAL: Jamiat Ulama-i-Islam (F) local leader Fazlur Rehman has rejected the baseless allegations spread regarding the recent tendering process in the Chitral Irrigation Division, saying that the department has made decisions with complete transparency, honesty and in accordance with government regulations, which is a commendable job.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday flanked by the district president of Qaumi Watan Party, Chitral, Shujaur Rehman, he said that the pressure, baseless propaganda and false allegations by the Contractors Association Chitral were actually a failed attempt to hide the irregularities they have been committing for the past several years through conspiracy and coercion, which led to the failure of development projects.

He said that when the Chitral Irrigation Department ensured transparency and processed the bids as per rules strictly, but the contractor mafia was bent upon defaming the institution and this behavior was affront to the people of Chitral, an obstacle in the path of development and an open conspiracy against institutional transparency.

He expressed his supports for good governance and justice and appreciated the positive attitude of the PTI’s elected member of the provincial assembly including MPA Fatehul Mulk Ali Nasir, who supported the transparency of the institution, urging him to abort the attempts of the corruption mafia aimed at derailing the tendering processes.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Dawn News English
Subscribe