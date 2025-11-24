Dry spell hits Shangla as scores affected by seasonal ailments

SHANGLA: Hospitals in Shangla district have witnessed a significant increase in the influx of patients, most of whom are diagnosed with influenza and other seasonal diseases.

Due to a prolonged dry spell in Shangla, a significant increase has been witnessed in the flow of patients in the government hospitals across the district.

According to the hospital’s management, seasonal diseases have recently hit the most parts of the district where over 800 patients suffering from flu, throat infection and fever visited the hospital last week.

The district headquarters hospital, Alpuri Shangla, reported 300-400 patients per week suffering from seasonal diseases including influenza A.

Doctor Sajjad Khan, medical superintendent at the district headquarters hospital, Alpuri, told Dawn that an increase was seen in the influx of patients with complaints of flu, sore throat, asthma, cough and allergic sinusitis.

He said the seasonal diseases increase in the mountainous Shangla when rain isdelayed in the area, while the current dilapidated roads, which produce dust, also contribute to the rise of seasonal diseases.

The MS of the DHQ hospital urged the public to adopt precautionary measures ahead of the unprecedented cold and dry spell, which affects public health, particularly the elderly and children.

According to the data obtained from the DHQ hospital, Alpuri, 12290 patients visited the facility in the current month.

Dr Sharifullah Saqib, medical officer at DHQ hospital, said over 400 patients visit the district’s major hospital every week with complaints of seasonal diseases, often turning out to be the symptoms of Influenza-A. He said such an increase had also hit the district last year as well.

It may be mentioned that Shangla had received last rain and snowfall in the mid of last month.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT: A senior doctor was critically injured after his car collided with a Rawalpindi-bound passenger bus on the Karakoram Highway in the Shang area of Bisham the other day.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, Rasool Khan Sharif, the car was hit by the bus, wherein a patient who was later identified as senior surgeon doctor Momin Khan was on his wayfrom Abbottabad.

He said the injured doctor was shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital, Bisham, where he was referred to the Ayub Medical Complex, Abbottabad.

According to the doctor’s family, his condition was not stable and he has been shifted to a hospital in Lahore for treatment.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025