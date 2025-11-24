Mingora jirga seeks end to immoral activities, obscenity

SWAT: The Mingora Aman Jirga on Sunday staged a protest at Nishat Chowk against what it described as the growing trend of obscenity in the city.

Local elders demanded removal of alleged centres operated by the transgender community in Mingora.

Led by Rahmat Ali, Afarin Khan, Ijaz Khan, Iqbal Hussain Baley and others, the speakers addressed the gathering and claimed that “under the guise of transgender culture, immoral activities are being carried out in Mingora,” and urged transgender groups to vacate the alleged establishments through the jirga’s mediation.

They warned that if the centres were not closed peacefully, “a decisive step” would be taken. The speakers reiterated that their struggle would continue until “obscenity and drugs are eradicated” from the city.

Transgender community rejects claim, plans to adopt legal course

Meanwhile, the Trans Action Community Organisation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa strongly condemned the arrests and what it termed the forced eviction of transgender persons in the name of morality.

The chairperson, Farzana Ali, and vice chairperson Mahi Gul, accompanied by dozens of transgender persons, told a press conference at the Swat Press Club that such actions were a violation of the law and human rights.

They said approximately 75,000 transgender persons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained deprived of basic rights. Instead of harassment, they said, the community should be given access to education, employment and skills training.

The leaders alleged that a day earlier, residents and elected representatives in collaboration with police attempted to raid the living quarters of transgender persons in Shahdera, Mingora, accusing them of immoral activities. They added that three innocent transgender persons were arrested on false allegations of firing at the jirga and police, while another was allegedly tortured before a pistol was “recovered”.

They demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident and said transgender persons did not enter anyone’s home; rather “people themselves visit their quarters”, yet the blame is always leveled against the community.

They agreed that anyone involved in crime should face legal action, but harassment and forced eviction were “neither justice nor humanity,” adding that they would challenge such actions through legal means.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025