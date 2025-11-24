Dawn Education Expo elicits larger turnout on holiday

LAHORE: The 21st annual Dawn Education Expo concluded in Lahore on Sunday with an even larger turnout, as a rising number of students and parents thronged the Nishat Hotel (Emporium) to explore higher education opportunities offered by more than 80 international universities.

Building on Saturday’s strong response, the number of students visiting the expo increased significantly on Sunday, with most stalls remaining packed throughout the day.

The two-day event, organised by the Dawn Media Group, brought representatives from universities in the USA, UK, Europe, South Korea, Turkey and several other countries under one roof.

The expo served as a “gateway to limitless opportunities,” offering free career counselling, guidance on international admissions, dedicated help desks for scholarships, and support on visa procedures.

University representatives provided on-spot counselling about degree programmes, eligibility requirements, financial aid, campus life and career prospects.

Students and parents continued to approach the venue from early morning, with many describing the event as highly useful amid growing interest in foreign education pathways.

Fatima Khan, a visitor from DHA, said the expo helped her understand what universities abroad expect from Pakistani students. “I visited five different university stalls, and for the first time I got clarity about the admission timelines and scholarship requirements. Everything was explained very clearly,” she said.

Ali Raza, a college student from Gulberg, said the event gave him confidence to plan his undergraduate studies abroad. “I was confused between business and computer science, but the counsellors guided me really well. Such events make it easier for students like us to make informed decisions,” he said.

Parents also showed strong interest. Samira Ahmed from Model Town, who attended the expo with her daughter, said the availability of information under one roof was extremely helpful. “We got answers to all our questions within a few hours from fee structures to hostel life. This expo is a big support for parents,” she said.

Organisers said visitors remained engaged throughout the day, gathering information about courses, expenses, eligibility criteria and campus environments. “Every detail was available at the national and international university desks, and students made the most of it,” an organiser said.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025