PPP car rally demands removal of DC, CTO

LAHORE: In connection with the 58th foundation day of the Pakistan People’s Party, a motorcycle and car rally was taken out from Liberty Chowk to Siddique Centre and back to Liberty Chowk.

The police earlier stopped the rally, but allowed the participants, led by Faisal Mir, Dr Ayesha Shaukat and Majeed Ghauri to proceed after negotiations.

The participants showed discipline and kept the road open to traffic.

Addressing the rally, Faisal Mir alleged that the worst state oppression was seen in Lahore, where display of Bilawal Bhutto’s portraits on cars and motorcycles was made a ‘crime’ as rickshaw drivers were being threatened with fines if they did not remove the portraits and PPP flexes.

Without naming the deputy commissioner and chief traffic officer, he said that the two ‘pharaohs’ sitting in Lahore and their cronies should know that they were there because of President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto.

He said that the DC and CTO are creating a problem in the PML-N and PPP alliance and asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to immediately get the two officers suspended besides holding inquiries against them.

“If PM Shehbaz Sharif does not remove the said officers, the workers will make them resign. We’ll lay a siege to the offices of the oppressive officers. There will be a historic sit-in outside the DC and CTO offices,” he warned.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025