Scholars gather at GCU maths conference

LAHORE: Eminent mathematicians from around the world, including presidents of international and European mathematical bodies, have arrived in Pakistan to attend the Abdus Salam International Conference on Mathematical Sciences & Emerging Technologies (AS-ICMSET-2025) at Government College University (GCU), Lahore.

The three-day conference, hosted at the Abdus Salam School of Mathematical Sciences (ASSMS) from Nov 24 to 26, brings together leading researchers and young scholars from 18 countries to discuss recent developments in pure and applied mathematics and their relevance to emerging technologies.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Omer Chaudhry welcomed the keynote speakers on the campus, including Prof Hiraku Nakajima, President of the International Mathematical Union (IMU), Prof Balázs Szendri, Chair of the Committee for Developing Countries of the European Mathematical Society (EMS-CDC), Prof Peter Stevenhagen, President of the International Mathematics Master, and several other senior international delegates who are visiting Pakistan together for the first time for a scientific meeting.

They are joined by other keynote speakers from the United Kingdom, France, South Africa, Spain, China, Turkey, South Korea and several Pakistani universities.

Talking to Vice Chancellor Prof Omer Chaudhry, Prof Hiraku Nakajima said Pakistan had “very good mathematical talent” and that the international mathematical community recognised the country’s contribution to algebra, geometry and analysis. He added that the IMU and its partner organisations would do their best to promote and support the School and its young researchers.

VC Prof Omer Chaudhry termed the conference an effort to revive and strengthen the tradition of mathematical excellence associated with Nobel laureate Dr Abdus Salam, after whom the School is named. He also displayed the original Nobel Prize Certificate of Dr Salam, preserved at GCU.

He said the presence of global mathematical leadership at GCU reflected growing academic linkages and would provide Pakistani scholars unprecedented exposure to contemporary research.

Conference chairman Dr Khurram Shabbir said over the three days, keynote lectures and thematic sessions would cover topics such as algebraic geometry, analysis, topology and mathematical methods in emerging technologies.

He added that a poster session had been arranged for students and early-career researchers from universities across Pakistan. He further said the conference was being organised under the National Centre for Mathematics and that selected papers would be considered for publication in a forthcoming special issue of the Journal of Prime Research in Mathematics dedicated to Dr Abdus Salam.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025