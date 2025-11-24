E-Paper | March 01, 2026

MWMC head removed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 24, 2025
LAHORE: Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Chief Executive Officer Abdul Razaque Ali Dogar was removed on Sunday from the job and directed to report to the Services & General Administration Department.

His removal has been made following complaints related to non-payment of salaries to many sanitary workers due to which the workers stopped cleanliness work and staged protest in Multan, forcing the Punjab government to take action.

“I am no more the CEO of the company, as the government has removed me from the job following complaints related to nonpayment of salaries to some workers,” Mr Dogar confirmed while talking to Dawn on Sunday.

According to him, there was a joint venture of various companies to whom the cleanliness activities were outsourced in two tehsils of Multan.

Later, he said, their areas were distributed by the companies among the contractor firms individually on administrative basis for better results. This arrangements caused delay in salaries payment for 160 of the total 4200 workers. “Before traveling to Brazil to attend COP-2025 conference as group member of the Pakistan delegation, I almost settled this issue. But in my absence from the station, my subordinates couldn’t settle this issue forcing workers to stage protest,” he explained adding that he came back to Pakistan on Saturday and faced removal on Sunday due to this issue.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025

