One killed, six injured in two traffic accidents

RAWALPINDI: One person was killed and six others were injured in two separate traffic accidents in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The first accident happened when a cargo van collided with a dumper on Islamabad Interchange M-1 Motorway.

The collision was so severe that the cargo van overturned and the man traveling in it died after being trapped inside.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital.

In the second accident, three vehicles collided near Shamsabad stop on Murree Road in Rawalpindi, in which six people were injured. The injured were shifted to hospital after providing first aid.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025