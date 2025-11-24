Cold wave to intensify in twin cities: Met Office

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that temperatures will further drop in northern parts of the country, including Rawalpindi and Islamabad, in the coming days.

“There is a possibility of further decrease in day and night temperatures in the northern regions during the next few days,” it stated.

The temperature in Rawalpindi and Islamabad was recorded 5 degrees Celsius on Sunday which will further drop in the coming days particularly at night, a Met official told Dawn

He said that the continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country and mainly cold and dry weather (very cold conditions in northern areas particularly during morning and night) was likely to prevail over most parts of the country. Shallow Smog/fog in patches (particularly during morning/night hours) may develop over plain areas of Punjab, he said.

The Met Office recorded the lowest minimum temperatures of -8 degrees Celsius in Leh, -7 in Skardu, -5 in Gilgit, -3 in Babusar and Kalat.

According to doctors, people should increase intake of liquid, especially soup, and cover their heads and ears to beat the cold. On the other hand, the cold wave has increased the sale of winter dishes and other edibles.

However, unlike the past years when stalls of traditional food items at Bhabara Bazaar, Saddar and Commercial Market pulled crowds, no such rush has been seen in these areas due to high prices.

