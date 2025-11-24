Walk held to mark World Antimicrobial Awareness Week

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Sunday organised a community hiking activity at Trail 5 as part of World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW).

The event aimed to draw attention to the rapidly growing challenge of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and promote the responsible use of antibiotics across human, animal and environmental sectors. Officials from the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board also participated in the walk, which was organised in collaboration with Getz Pharma, the Fleming Fund and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

More than 250 participants, including healthcare professionals, public health experts, students, civil society members and representatives of partner organisations, joined the “Hike for Health to Fight AMR.” The activity symbolised unity and collective responsibility in addressing the silent but escalating global threat of drug-resistant infections.

Recent studies widely cite that Pakistan is the third-largest consumer of antibiotics among low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), behind India and China.

This high consumption is a major contributor to rising AMR rates in the country. AMR continues to undermine the effectiveness of life-saving medicines.

Misuse and overuse of antibiotics, lack of proper surveillance, self-medication, poor sanitation and the circulation of substandard or falsified drugs are accelerating resistance. This leads to longer illnesses, higher medical costs and increased mortality, making previously treatable infections harder to cure.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025