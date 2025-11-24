165 tractors distributed among farmers in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab agriculture department distributed 165 high-powered green tractors to farmers in Rawalpindi District on Sunday.

More than 250 farmers from Rawalpindi participated in this programme. The keys to the high-powered green tractors were handed over to them.

A subsidy of Rs1 million per tractor was given by the Punjab Agriculture Department, and the remaining amount has to be paid by the farmers themselves.

Farmers expressed confidence in the scheme and suggested that more programmes like this should be launched to enable farmers to contribute to agricultural development.

The green tractor distribution ceremony was organised by the Department of Agriculture (Extension), Rawalpindi District. The chief guests included PML-N MNA Tahira Aurangzeb, MPA Shazia Rizwan, Tahira Mushtaq, and Divisional Director of Agriculture Extension Rawalpindi, Syed Shahid Iftikhar Bukhari.

Mr Bukhari stated that initiatives like the High Power Green Tractors Scheme, Kisan Card, and other farmer-friendly policies of the current government are proof that the current government is trying to work for the welfare of farmers, and through farmer-friendly policies, this high-power tractor will lead to an increase in production per acre.

MNA Tahira Aurangzeb praised the Punjab chief minister’s work for the encouragement and welfare of farmers and said similarly, there will be more prizes for the farmers who meet the targets of the Green Tractor Scheme and Kisan Card Weight Incentive, especially those growing more wheat over larger areas. More tractors would also be distributed.

“Twenty thousand more tractors will be distributed in the province of Punjab, which is the result of the agricultural, farmer-friendly policies of the Punjab government. The vision for the development of Punjab’s farmers is clear from their actions,” she added.

She expressed that farmers will work hard, farming themselves with the tractors and receiving more incentives in the coming days. They will also share tractors with fellow farmers at reasonable rates. She concluded that farmers will play a vital role in the progress of agriculture.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025