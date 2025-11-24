E-Paper | March 01, 2026

One ‘robber’ killed, two injured in police custody

Ikram Junaidi Published November 24, 2025
ISLAMABAD: An alleged robber was killed and two others were injured in police custody on Sunday when their accomplices opened fire, it was said.

The Islamabad police team remained unharmed as officials were wearing bulletproof jackets.

According to a police spokesperson, officials were taking three alleged robbers for the recovery of stolen goods when their accomplices opened fire near Golra Mor.

As a result, all three suspects were injured by the firing of their own associates.

He said the suspects were wanted in several crimes in Punjab and the federal capital, which is why they were being taken to the area where their accomplices were believed to be hiding and where the stolen items were kept.

The spokesperson added that when the police team reached the hideout, the robbers opened fire again, but no police official was harmed. However, all three suspects sustained gunshot injuries.

He said the police team immediately shifted them to a hospital, but one of the suspects did not survive.

Police claimed that three motorbikes stolen from Islamabad were recovered, along with weapons allegedly used in the robberies.

According to the spokesperson, a search operation has been launched to arrest the suspects who managed to flee the scene.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025

Ikram Junaidi is a staff correspondent for Dawn with over 25 years of experience. He covers national politics, particularly opposition parties, as well as public health issues.

