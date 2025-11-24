Efforts to develop education data-sharing framework hailed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Secretary of Education Nadeem Mahbub has appreciated the collective efforts for developing a national education data-sharing framework, stressing that maintaining a careful balance between data sharing and protection against misuse is essential.

He was addressing a policy dialogue jointly organised in Islamabad by the Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) and the Data and Research in Education-Research Consortium (DARE-RC), attended by policymakers, researchers, and representatives of development organisations.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the purpose of the dialogue was to build consensus on a national education data-sharing framework for Pakistan.

The participants emphasised the responsible use of education data to improve policy-making and strengthen learning opportunities for children across the country.

The representatives from government institutions, universities and development organisations highlighted the need for strong, transparent and ethical data systems. The discussion covered the structure and objectives of the proposed framework, ethical responsibilities in data usage, clear data access protocols and effective accountability mechanisms.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Nadeem Mahbub said that the Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) has been playing a commendable role in strengthening the national education data landscape.

He stressed once again that a balance must be maintained between sharing data across the system and safeguarding it from any form of misrepresentation or misuse.

Deputy Group Head for Health, Education and Demography at the British High Commission, Salim Salamah, said that Pakistan already possesses a strong base of education data; however, there is a need to make better use of it. He explained that FCDO’s vision for DARE-RC is to promote evidence-based policymaking in order to develop a system that serves the needs of all children. He also appreciated PIE’s growth and its collaboration with partners to establish transparent and ethical data systems.

Director General of the PIE Dr Muhammad Shahid Soroya stated that provincial-level data consolidation and evidence-based analysis are among PIE’s core responsibilities. He noted that trust is the most critical factor in this work, ensuring that data will be used fairly and constructively.

DARE-RC Team Lead Dr Ehtasham Anwar said that effective policy action is not possible without strong data systems.

Besides others, education experts Dr Kanwal Ameen, Dr Farah, Ms Rabia Awan, Ms Izza Farrukh and Mr Abid Gill also spoke on the occasion.

