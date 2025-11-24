E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Van-dumper collision claims life near Taxila

Our Correspondent Published November 24, 2025
TAXILA: A man was killed in a road accident on Sunday when a van collided with a dumper truck near Brahma, approximately six kilometres short of the Islamabad Interchange on the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M-1) near Taxila, rescue officials said.

According to eyewitnesses, the collision occurred when the carry van reportedly struck the rear side of the dumper. Rescue 1122 teams immediately reached the spot after receiving the emergency call.

The officials said the victim, later identified as Ramzan, was found trapped inside the mangled cabin of the van and had already succumbed to his injuries.

The rescue workers carried out an operation to cut through the damaged vehicle and safely retrieve the body. The deceased was shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities, while motorway police launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, household items worth millions of rupees turned to ashes as fire accelerated due to a gas leakage and gutted a house in Mohallah Karbala in Attock during the early hours of Sunday, officials from Rescue 1122 said.

According to the emergency service, the blaze erupted suddenly and swiftly engulfed an entire house, turning household items, electric appliances and other valuables worth millions of rupees into ashes.

The firefighters and two fire vehicles were dispatched immediately after the incident was reported.

The rescue officials said the fire crew brought the situation under control after a rigorous 45-minute firefighting operation, preventing significant loss of life and property. While no casualties or injuries were reported, the cause of the incident was confirmed to be an electrical short circuit

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025

