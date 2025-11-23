E-Paper | February 27, 2026

A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Rights on paper
Updated 26 Feb, 2026

Rights on paper

The report assigns Pakistan a legal frameworks score of 46.68, far below the global average of 67.
Terrorists’ reach
26 Feb, 2026

Terrorists’ reach

AT least nine police personnel were martyred in separate terrorist attacks on Tuesday, bringing into focus both the...
Airport mess
26 Feb, 2026

Airport mess

THE chaos at the country’s major airports seems to be subsiding, with some order gradually restored after the...
