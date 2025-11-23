From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Rupee value

NEW DELHI: The Bharati Finance Minister, Mr C.D. Deshmukh, said in the Parliament today [Nov 22] that he was not in a position to say how long it would take to reach an agreement on the par value of the Pakistan Rupee. The Finance Minister, who was replying to a question, said he had expected the matter would come up (before the IMF) some time this month, but recent indications showed that it might be postponed for some time more at the instance of the Executive authorities of the IMF.

Answering another question as to how the par value of the Pakistan Rupee was being fixed, he said that would be asking about the discussion that was yet to take place in the matter. He himself did not know what recommendations the IMF would make in this respect and, therefore, he could not give any detailed reply to the question.

He informed the House that from time to time some suggestions had been made to the Pakistan Government for considering the question of exchange ratio. “But Pakistan had specifically excluded discussion on two subjects, namely, the par value of the Pakistan Rupee and the price of Jute,” Mr Deshmukh added. — Dawn Delhi correspondent

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025