From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Basic structure intact

RAWALPINDI: Emphasising that the recent constitutional amendments were peripheral, the Federal Education and Provincial Co-ordination Minister, Abdul Hafeez Pirzada, today [Nov 22] said that the fundamental structure of the Constitution remains intact and untouched. Mr Pirzada, who made a thorough analysis of the Constitution (Fourth Amendment) Bill in a TV and Radio interview, said the amendments had no bearing, whatsoever, on the basic structure of the Constitution.

The fundamental Constitutional principles, which were not affected in any way … were Parliamentary democracy, Federal structure of Government with division of powers between the Federation and the Provinces, and independence of judiciary from the executive. Mr Pirzada proved that there had been no interference with the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution which confers upon the judiciary vast powers in matters of preventive detention which no other country in South Asia, having parliamentary democracy, had done. He pointed out that there was nothing to prevent the judiciary from striking down a preventive detention order of the executive within hours of its issuance.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025