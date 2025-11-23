E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Fun in the name of poverty alleviation

From the Newspaper Published November 23, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

THIS is with reference to the article ‘The poverty measurement industry’ (Nov 12), which rightly asserted that the real poverty in Pakistan today “is not of income or data”, but of imagination, courage and reforms. Indeed, such poverty exists across our institutions, organisations and government departments that deal with a spectrum of poverty-related issues.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outlined by the United Nations emphasise that poverty reduction requires multifaceted actions. China’s remarkable success in lifting millions out of poverty — widely recognised by the UN — was achieved through diverse and coordinated initiatives. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, despite decades of efforts by the government, social development organisations and various rural support programmes, poverty continues to rise.

Having observed poverty alleviation initiatives closely for over forty years, I have seen how most approaches have failed to make a lasting impact. A number of organisations still believe that addressing individuals through microcredit, microfinance or small-scale infrastructure can reduce poverty. While this approach may have worked decades ago, it has now proven insufficient. The Aga Khan Rural Support Programme succeeded to some extent only because it addressed collective issues — such as water, health, sanitation, agriculture, livestock, education and insurance — rather than focusing solely on individuals and families. Unfortunately, other rural support programmes have failed to replicate this model effectively.

A major reason for this stagnation is the lack of reforms in governance structures. Many such programmes have the same board members who have occupied their seats for decades. Most are retired government officials who were themselves unable to address poverty effectively during their service years.

The naysayer may, in fact, take a look at the Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) to see what is so wrong about the system. Nearly half of the board members have been in place since the organisation’s inception in 2003.

The SRSO board recently approved two bonuses for over 900 regular employees, after the chief executive officer (CEO)claimed to have ‘saved’ one billion rupees by cutting budgets for social mobilisation, staff and community training. Instead of questioning such a decision, the SRSO board actually praised it. How can a poverty-focused organisation justify rewarding its staff with bonuses while poverty in its target areas continues to rise? The funds ‘saved’ should have been reinvested into communities — to build livelihoods, strengthen resilience and reduce human suffering. This is precisely what is wrong with our approach to poverty elimination. This is not what the SRSO board was interested in finding out.

Aijaz Ali Khuwaja
Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe