Fun in the name of poverty alleviation

THIS is with reference to the article ‘The poverty measurement industry’ (Nov 12), which rightly asserted that the real poverty in Pakistan today “is not of income or data”, but of imagination, courage and reforms. Indeed, such poverty exists across our institutions, organisations and government departments that deal with a spectrum of poverty-related issues.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outlined by the United Nations emphasise that poverty reduction requires multifaceted actions. China’s remarkable success in lifting millions out of poverty — widely recognised by the UN — was achieved through diverse and coordinated initiatives. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, despite decades of efforts by the government, social development organisations and various rural support programmes, poverty continues to rise.

Having observed poverty alleviation initiatives closely for over forty years, I have seen how most approaches have failed to make a lasting impact. A number of organisations still believe that addressing individuals through microcredit, microfinance or small-scale infrastructure can reduce poverty. While this approach may have worked decades ago, it has now proven insufficient. The Aga Khan Rural Support Programme succeeded to some extent only because it addressed collective issues — such as water, health, sanitation, agriculture, livestock, education and insurance — rather than focusing solely on individuals and families. Unfortunately, other rural support programmes have failed to replicate this model effectively.

A major reason for this stagnation is the lack of reforms in governance structures. Many such programmes have the same board members who have occupied their seats for decades. Most are retired government officials who were themselves unable to address poverty effectively during their service years.

The naysayer may, in fact, take a look at the Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) to see what is so wrong about the system. Nearly half of the board members have been in place since the organisation’s inception in 2003.

The SRSO board recently approved two bonuses for over 900 regular employees, after the chief executive officer (CEO)claimed to have ‘saved’ one billion rupees by cutting budgets for social mobilisation, staff and community training. Instead of questioning such a decision, the SRSO board actually praised it. How can a poverty-focused organisation justify rewarding its staff with bonuses while poverty in its target areas continues to rise? The funds ‘saved’ should have been reinvested into communities — to build livelihoods, strengthen resilience and reduce human suffering. This is precisely what is wrong with our approach to poverty elimination. This is not what the SRSO board was interested in finding out.

Aijaz Ali Khuwaja

Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025