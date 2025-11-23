State’s responsibility

I LIVE in my homeland. However, despite my patriotism, I often feel trapped within certain constraints. While many around the world feel safe and secure in their own countries, I merely keep wondering why I do not share such a feeling. No law, no constitutional amendment has been able to answer the many questions that agitate my mind.

The state keeps altering our choices, and asks us every time to own them as our own choices made by our own conscious minds. People raising a voice of dissent even risk losing their voice.

The state surely has the authority to make decisions, but those decisions must serve the interests of the nation. It is the responsibility of the state and its executive machinery to establish rules and laws to eliminate crime that is rampant in society. Has that ever been the case? Ask yourself.

Nimra Gulzar

Faisalabad

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025