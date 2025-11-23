E-challan failure

WHILE the people of Karachi are being burdened with exorbitant challans — often issued without proper verification — recent reports have revealed that nearly 21,000 vehicles belonging to influential individuals, including elites, politicians, ministers and their family members, have been quietly filtered out of the system. Since there has been no official denial of such reports, one has to accept them for what they are; a shocking revelation that exposes how crooked the system happens to be.

Adding to mass public frustration is the sudden disappearance of an electronic monitoring box near Bilawal House in Clifton to remove e-ticketing activity in that zone. This move raises many serious questions: Why does the law need to bend or pause when it comes to areas linked with powerful individuals? And why is the harshest version of enforcement reserved only for the people?

Once again, Karachiites these days find themselves being victims of a two-tiered system — one that aggressively penalises ordinary citizens, but spends its energies on shielding the privileged.

Such selective implementation not only undermines the credibility of the e-challan initiative, but also erodes public trust in institutions responsible for ensuring justice and fairness.

If digitalisation is truly meant to bring transparency, then it must apply equally to everyone. Anything less than that only reinforces the perception that Karachi continues to be trapped under the grip of an unjust system where accountability is optional for some and compulsory for others.

It is high time the provincial authorities investigated the case of these alleged exemptions, restored transparency, and ensured that the law gets implemented uniformly — without any fear or favour.

Syed Farhan Ahmed Qadri

Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025