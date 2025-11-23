CORRUPTION REPORT: This is with reference to the report ‘IMF highlights corruption risks across state institutions’ (Nov 20). Pakistan’s ranking on the Corruption Perception Index remains alarming, while nations like Denmark, Finland and Singapore demonstrate how transparency drives stability and growth. If systemic corruption continues unchecked, the misery of the people will only deepen and Pakistan will remain trapped in an endless cycle of debt, with no sustainable development or economic independence. Fighting corruption is not an optional activity anymore; it is the only path to national progress and genuine prosperity.

Aamir Khan Wagan

Larkana

CRICKET CHAOS: Islamabad and Rawalpindi residents once again faced massive traffic chaos during the recent cricket match in Rawalpindi. The movement of the teams from their hotels to the stadium caused roadblocks on major arteries. To make matters worse, bus services were suspended during these times, leaving thousands of daily commuters stranded. While cricket fans cheered inside the stadium, ordinary people struggled on roads and streets. It is clear that the stadium needs to be moved somewhere outside the city. Planners and relevant authorities should seriously consider such a possibility.

Muhammad Anfal

Islamabad

BRIGHT headLIGHTS: Driving on the roads of Lahore has now become a test of nerves due to the increasing use of bright LED lights. These lights are harsh on human eyes and leave the drivers blinded for a few critical seconds. Moreover, people use high beams unnecessarily while driving, which create temporary blindness for the person coming from the opposite direction. Such acts result in deadly accidents on roads. The authorities concerned must take strict action against those who violate laws. Drivers should be educated about the correct use of headlights to prevent accidents.

Fizzah Kafeel

Lahore

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025