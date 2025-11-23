E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Committee to probe Faisalabad factory blast

Our Correspondent Published November 23, 2025
TOBA TEK SINGH: A 10-member committee has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the blast in a factory in Faisalabad’s Shahab Town.

As per details, Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir constituted the committee on Saturday.

The committee has been tasked with determining the legality of the industrial units in the area and status of their NOCs, examining operational conditions, structural integrity, and maintenance of records. Furthermore, the committee will review compliance with applicable safety protocols, SOPs, and relevant factory safety regulations, and to recommend preventive and corrective measures to avoid recurrence of similar incidents in future.

The committee will submit its report to the DC within 48 hours.

The committee members include revenue additional deputy commissioner, municipal corporation chief officer, city assistant commissioner, district emergency officer, building division executive engineer, labour welfare east divisional director, industries district officer, civil defence officer, environment deputy director and one other co-opted member.

GANG-RAPE: Two men allegedly gang-raped their relative in Gojra Chak 360-JB on Friday night.

In his complaint, complainant ‘A’ claimed that two of his relatives came to stay for a night in a house located outside the village, where he was employed as a farm help. He said that they brought with them burgers, which he and his wife ate. As a result, he claimed that they became unconscious and the two accused gang-raped his wife and fled before dawn.

The Gojra Saddar police were conducting raids to arrest the accused persons.

Also at Gojra, a girl was reportedly kidnapped on Saturday.

Saif ur Rehman of Chak 427 JB informed the Gojra City police that his daughter Abeeha (17) went to Gojra. He claimed accused Muhammad Ali and his two accomplices abducted his daughter from the Katcha Gojra Chowk.

ARRESTED: The Millat Town police claimed to have arrested a vagabond youth on Saturday for harassing a minor girl in Muhalla Mehrbanabad.

Complainant Muhammad Ikram had claimed in his complaint that his daughter Laiba (11) was on way to a tuition academy when accused Bilal of Muhalla Irfanpura harassed her and also tried to grab her by pulling her scarf. However, he claimed that when she raised the alarm, locals rushed to the scene and the accused managed to escape.

Police claimed to have used modern technology and traced the accused through CCTV cameras and arrested him.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025

