Minor girl dies, two injured as ditch caves in

BAHAWALPUR: A minor girl died while two others suffered injuries when a ditch collapsed on them and they were buried under the debris near Abbas Mor Adda Shaheedan in the suburbs of Bahawalpur city on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, three minor girls descended into a five feet deep ditch to collect earth. They were buried under the debris when it collapsed. The rescuers dug the girls out and found that Ruqia (10) had died due to suffocation, while Samra (12) and Ariba (11) suffered injuries.

Ariba was rendered first aid at the scene, while Samra suffered serious injuries including a fractured leg and was shifted to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH).

ACID ATTACK: A man suffered serious burns in an alleged acid attack by in-laws in the limits of Mailsi police station in Vehari district.

According to the police, one Sheikh Ijaz complained that his in-laws had allegedly thrown acid on him and he had suffered serious burns. The victim was shifted to the hospital and a case was registered against his in-laws on his complaint.

The Dakota Police said that they had conducted raids to arrest the suspects but so far none of them could be arrested.

ATTEMPTED ASSAULT: A vagabond allegedly attempted to rape a mentally challenged minor boy in village 365/ EB in the limits of the Gaggo Mandi police station in Vehari district.

According to the police, the thirteen-year old boy was alone in his house when the suspect lured him to nearby fields. Police claimed that there he attempted to sexually abuse him and when the victim raised the alarm, his neighbours rushed to the scene. The suspect fled from the scene when the nearby residents arrived.

The Gaggo Mandi police on the complaint of the victim’s father registered a case and were conducting raids for the arrest of the suspect, but so far he could not be arrested.

INCUBATION CENTRE: Government Sadiq College Women University (GSCWU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shazia Anjum inaugurated the business incubation and entrepreneurship center at the campus.

The VC said that the centre would serve as a platform to support businesswomen. She said, “Our students possess remarkable qualities, capabilities and talent, and this centre will play a pivotal role to train them as future businesswomen and entrepreneurs by providing them with resources and guidance”.

Business and Management Sciences Dean Prof Dr Amna Noor shed light on the objectives of the centre’s establishment.

A large number of members of the business community, including Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) President Zafar Sharif and Bahawalpur Women Entrepreneurs CEO Ms Humera welcomed the initiative and said that the centre would serve the local businesswomen.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025