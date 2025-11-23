E-Paper | March 04, 2026

ECP code breach notice to minister

Our Correspondent Published November 23, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

TOBA TEK SINGH: Faisalabad District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Muhammad Murtaza Malik issued on Saturday a show-cause notice to Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat for violation of ECP code of conduct.

The DMO wrote in the notice that it has been observed through social media that Mr Hayat participated in election campaign of Rana Ahmad Shehryar Khan, a candidate for PP-116, on Nov 21 and addressed a public gathering in Faisalabad.

The notice reads: “You are served with notice to explain your position that why you have committed the violation of code of conduct issued by ECP.”

Minister: Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Manshaullah Butt visited the Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital on Saturday on behalf of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to oversee medical assistance being provide to the injured of the chemical factory blast in Malikpur area.

Speaking on the occasion, he said no factory would be allowed to be set up in residential areas in future.

He suspended Area Labour Inspector Shahzad Asghar for negligence in discharge of duty and promised action against other officers as well.

He directed officials to prepare data of those who died in the accident should be compiled so that financial assistance could be provided to their families.

Meanwhile, Labour Qaumi Movement chairman Baba Latif Insari questioned the suspension of labour inspector and claimed that it was the negligence of director labour welfare and civil defense officers who allowed permission for setting up this chemical factory.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

BY most accounts, the protest was not massive. Nor was it unexpected. And yet, it ended in gruesome bloodshed. The...
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe