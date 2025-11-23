ECP code breach notice to minister

TOBA TEK SINGH: Faisalabad District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Muhammad Murtaza Malik issued on Saturday a show-cause notice to Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat for violation of ECP code of conduct.

The DMO wrote in the notice that it has been observed through social media that Mr Hayat participated in election campaign of Rana Ahmad Shehryar Khan, a candidate for PP-116, on Nov 21 and addressed a public gathering in Faisalabad.

The notice reads: “You are served with notice to explain your position that why you have committed the violation of code of conduct issued by ECP.”

Minister: Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Manshaullah Butt visited the Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital on Saturday on behalf of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to oversee medical assistance being provide to the injured of the chemical factory blast in Malikpur area.

Speaking on the occasion, he said no factory would be allowed to be set up in residential areas in future.

He suspended Area Labour Inspector Shahzad Asghar for negligence in discharge of duty and promised action against other officers as well.

He directed officials to prepare data of those who died in the accident should be compiled so that financial assistance could be provided to their families.

Meanwhile, Labour Qaumi Movement chairman Baba Latif Insari questioned the suspension of labour inspector and claimed that it was the negligence of director labour welfare and civil defense officers who allowed permission for setting up this chemical factory.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025