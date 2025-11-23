ICRC, PRCS host global moot on reuniting families

ISLAMABAD: The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in collaboration with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), hosted a ‘Global conference on restoring family links.

Following the successful editions held in 2021 and 2023, the 2025 conference brought together eight families from across Pakistan whose relatives have become separated abroad because of international migration, mainly towards Europe.

The event aimed to provide these families a safe space to connect, share their experiences and strengthen mutual support through a global solidarity network.

Organised by the ICRCs central tracing agency together with National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies around the world, the conference serves as a unique international platform for families who have lost contact with loved ones due to natural disasters, international migration, or other humanitarian emergencies.

This year, several conference hubs are being hosted simultaneously, bringing together hundreds of families from diverse contexts to share their stories and learn from each other.

In her remarks, PRCS Chairperson Farzhana Naek said ICRC and PRCS continue to work together under the Restoring Family Links (RFL) programme to help people separated from their families following migration, natural disasters or other humanitarian crises. The programme is part of a global effort by the Family Links Network to locate and reconnect separated relatives.

The three-day hybrid conference features a mix of online and in-person sessions, including discussions with experts and families, sharing circles, and presentations on psychosocial support and coping strategies. Participants from Pakistan are connecting virtually with families from around the world, learning how others cope with uncertainty, and exploring the support services available to them.

Families seeking to reconnect with relatives abroad, especially in Europe, can visit www.tracetheface.org, an online platform that helps people look for their loved ones.

